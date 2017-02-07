Sports Listen

Baltimore police say officer fatally shot man who held gun

By JULIET LINDERMAN February 7, 2017 7:06 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man who had a gun in his hand was fatally shot by a police officer after a foot chase.

At a Tuesday news conference, department spokesman T.J. Smith said the incident began about 3 p.m. near Union Square. He said two officers on patrol followed a car that was operating erratically when a man got out of the vehicle and ran away. One officer got out of the patrol vehicle and followed.

Smith said during the chase, the officer and the suspect came face to face and the officer saw a gun in the suspect’s hand. He said the officer shot the suspect, and the suspect died at Shock Trauma.

Smith said detectives recovered a handgun at the scene. No officers or civilians were hurt.

