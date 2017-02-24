Sports Listen

Trending:

Customs and Border ProtectionNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek…

Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of Justice statue

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 8:37 am 1 min read
Share

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to demand a Lady Justice statue be removed from the Supreme Court complex.

The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword in her hands was installed in December outside the court building. The sculpture is wrapped in a sari, a Bangladeshi revision of the usual representation, the Greek goddess Themis blindfolded and clad in a gown.

Islamists oppose idol worship and consider the Lady Justice statue anti-Islamic.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Supporters and sympathizers of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam group joined the protest in Dhaka’s Baitul Mokarram mosque after Friday’s weekly prayer.

Advertisement

A mass movement across the country would occur if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government did not meet the protesters’ demand immediately, said Junaid Al Habib, a leader of the Hefazat-e-Islam.

“Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country, its 92 percent people are Muslims, we cannot accept any idol in front of the Supreme Court,” he said.

In 2008, protests led to the removal of a statue of a Bangladeshi mystic poet at a road crossing near Dhaka’s international airport.

The country of 160 million people is ruled by secular laws, but radical Islam has been rising.

In recent years dozens of atheists, liberal writers, bloggers and publishers and members of minority communities and foreigners have been targeted and killed.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

TRAPPIST-1 Planets Briefing

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.