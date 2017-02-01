Sports Listen

Biden launches nonprofit foundation to promote equal rights

By JOSH LEDERMAN February 1, 2017 5:05 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit foundation aimed at promoting equal rights and opportunity.

The Biden Foundation will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women.

Biden says in a statement that the foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and “gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream.”

The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer. The foundation’s board will be chaired by former Sen. Ted Kaufman, who was also Biden’s former Senate chief of staff. Biden’s sister is also on the board.

The foundation says it will be funded by tax-deductible donations.

