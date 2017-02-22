Sports Listen

Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina “bathroom bill”

By GARY D. ROBERTSON February 22, 2017 5:43 pm < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers have filed a bipartisan bill aimed at breaking an impasse over North Carolina’s “bathroom bill,” but it’s likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Two Republicans and two Democrats filed a House bill late Wednesday to repeal the law known as House Bill 2, but there are add-ons.

HB2 requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates and blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and state law. HB2 prompted some businesses and sporting events to spurn North Carolina.

The proposal would let state legislators continue making the policy decisions over multi-stall bathrooms. Cities could expand other anti-discrimination protections, but a referendum would be required if enough local citizens ask for one.

