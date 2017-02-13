Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill would mandate coverage…

Bill would mandate coverage of 12-month birth control supply

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:46 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill advancing in the General Assembly would require health insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply of prescription birth control.

A Senate committee approved the measure Monday. It has already passed the House of Delegates with only one no vote.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, says it will ease a burden for women and prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Three physicians testified in support of the measure.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The bill doesn’t require that providers write a 12-month prescription.

Advertisement

Opponents, including insurance industry representatives, said the bill could lead to waste.

Topics:
Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill would mandate coverage…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor plays with Guatemalan children

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended