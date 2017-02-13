Bill would mandate coverage of 12-month birth control supply

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill advancing in the General Assembly would require health insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply of prescription birth control.
A Senate committee approved the measure Monday. It has already passed the House of Delegates with only one no vote.
The bill’s sponsor, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, says it will ease a burden for women and prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Three physicians testified in support of the measure.
The bill doesn’t require that providers write a 12-month prescription.
Opponents, including insurance industry representatives, said the bill could lead to waste.