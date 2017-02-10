Sports Listen

Black, Hispanic officers allege discrimination in DC suburb

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
PALMER PARK, Md. (AP) — Black and Hispanic police officers in a majority-black Washington suburb are asking the Justice Department to investigate their claims of discrimination in the police department.

Media outlets report that the Prince George’s County officers have filed a 300-page complaint to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. The complaint includes images of a training dummy with a picture of a black man’s face and an Afro wig. It also shows a police sergeant’s vehicle with a personalized license plate that implies an obscene message aimed at former president Barack Obama.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters on Thursday that he won’t tolerate discrimination in the department. He said the offending license plates have been removed.

The Justice Department has not indicated whether it will launch an investigation into the complaint.

Government News
