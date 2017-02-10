Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bluegrass TV show set…

Bluegrass TV show set to be official show of Virginia

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:53 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The television show “Song of the Mountains” that features bluegrass music is set to be the official show of Virginia.

The General Assembly has passed a bill that would designate the monthly concert series the state’s official television series.

The show started in 2003 and airs on PBS stations around the country. It’s filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The legislation says the show helps preserve the music, heritage and culture of Southwest Virginia.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bluegrass TV show set…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended