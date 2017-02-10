Bluegrass TV show set to be official show of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The television show “Song of the Mountains” that features bluegrass music is set to be the official show of Virginia.

The General Assembly has passed a bill that would designate the monthly concert series the state’s official television series.

The show started in 2003 and airs on PBS stations around the country. It’s filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion.

The legislation says the show helps preserve the music, heritage and culture of Southwest Virginia.