Boston, patrolmen’s union agree to 4-year, $68 million deal

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s mayor and the city’s largest police union have agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract for its 1,500 patrol officers.

The city’s chief financial officer tells The Boston Globe members of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association will receive a 2 percent increase each year for four years.

Officers who obtain additional education will receive full benefits of the so-called Quinn payments, which increase their salaries. Hazardous compensation is also standardized.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

City councilors still have to sign off on the contract.

Union officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment, but said in a statement the deal benefits both the union and the city and “represents a fair bargain.”

Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh says the contract is affordable and allows the police department to “attract a strong police force.”

