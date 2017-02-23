Sports Listen

Cambodian court jails activist over melee at premier’s house

By master February 23, 2017
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has sentenced a prominent land rights activist to 2 1/2 years in prison on charges of committing violence at a protest she helped lead outside of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s residence three years ago.

Judge Long Kes Pirum of Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Tep Vanny guilty on Thursday of aggravated intentional violence in the March 2013 incident in which several government security personnel were hurt.

Tep Vanny is known for demonstrating against evictions from the capital’s Boeng Kak lake shore community, where the government granted a land concession to a Cambodian tycoon and a Chinese company to develop a luxury residential and commercial community.

The protest at Hun Sen’s residence in Phnom Penh was one in a series demanding compensation for the Boeng Kak evictions.

Government News
