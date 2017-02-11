Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Cambodian opposition chief resigns…

Cambodian opposition chief resigns from party

By SOPHENG CHEANG February 11, 2017 6:51 am < a min read
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The head of Cambodia’s opposition party has announced his resignation from the group after the country’s long-serving prime minister announced plans for a law that could lead to the party’s dissolution.

Sam Rainsy announced his resignation Saturday in a letter to his Cambodia National Rescue Party.

His actions came after Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier this month vowed to amend the laws on political parties to keep convicts from holding leadership positions, among other rules.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Sam Rainsy is in self-imposed exile to avoid a prison sentence for criminal defamation. He’s been the target of several lawsuits by Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Advertisement

The opposition says the lawsuits are without merit, and just a legal ploy to try to cripple them. Cambodia will hold local elections this June.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Cambodian opposition chief resigns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended