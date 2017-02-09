Candidates for governor condemn decision to move Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two Republican candidates for Virginia governor have released statements opposing Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from downtown.

Media outlets report that Denver Riggleman and Corey Stewart released statements Wednesday chastising the council’s decision, saying they would act to prevent initiatives that they think are an attack on Virginia heritage.

Stewart, who is chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, says the council is trying to erase history.

In his statement, Riggleman says political correctness is “overriding intellectual honesty and also the history of our Commonwealth.” He also says the $300,000 cost to move the statue is concerning.

The two other Republican candidates and both Democrats have not expressed an opinion on the Lee statue.