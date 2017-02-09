Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Candidates for governor condemn…

Candidates for governor condemn decision to move Lee statue

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two Republican candidates for Virginia governor have released statements opposing Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from downtown.

Media outlets report that Denver Riggleman and Corey Stewart released statements Wednesday chastising the council’s decision, saying they would act to prevent initiatives that they think are an attack on Virginia heritage.

Stewart, who is chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, says the council is trying to erase history.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

In his statement, Riggleman says political correctness is “overriding intellectual honesty and also the history of our Commonwealth.” He also says the $300,000 cost to move the statue is concerning.

Advertisement

The two other Republican candidates and both Democrats have not expressed an opinion on the Lee statue.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Candidates for governor condemn…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended