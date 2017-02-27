Capitol Hill Buzz: Democratic women wearing white for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic women in the House are planning to wear white in honor of women’s suffrage when they attend President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

The heads of the Democratic Women’s Working Group wrote a letter to their colleagues Monday reminding them to wear white to honor the suffrage movement and also to “stand in solidarity with the women of our nation.”

The color white was associated with the women’s suffrage movement and Democrat Hillary Clinton wore all-white pantsuits during big moments in her presidential campaign, including her speech at the Democratic National Convention. There was also an Election Day hashtag #wearwhitetovote.

The letter was sent by Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, chairwoman of the group, and other female House members. There are 66 Democratic women in the House, including delegates.