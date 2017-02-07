Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charlottesville City Council votes…

Charlottesville City Council votes to remove Lee statue

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The city council in Charlottesville, Va., has voted 3-2 to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from Lee Park.

The motion, which passed Monday, gives city management staff two months to recommend how to move the imposing equestrian monument. The council also voted Monday to re-name the park.

Councilor Wes Bellamy said community members feel the statue is culturally offensive and a symbol of white supremacy. Councilor Bob Fenwick provided the swing vote after both praising Lee and saying his record of fighting to preserve slavery is undeniable.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Mayor Mike Singer and Councilor Kathy Galvin voted against the resolution, expressing discomfort with the potential cost of moving the statue and of defending the city against legal challenges.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charlottesville City Council votes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Olmsted Terrace Cleaning

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended