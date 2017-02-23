China says military veterans’ difficulties will be overcome

BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense ministry says it expects economic growth and a strengthened social security system will resolve the problems of veterans who complain of having been denied their promised retirement benefits.

Veterans have long complained of inadequate pensions, access to health care and assistance finding new jobs.

This week a large group of veterans in military fatigues walked through central Beijing and gathered outside the offices of the ruling Communist Party’s corruption watchdog body, according to cellphone video circulating online.

Defense ministry spokesman Col. Ren Guoqiang said at a regular briefing Thursday that the difficulties currently encountered by veterans will gradually be overcome.

Police are seen in the video keeping a close eye on the group but there was no indication of a clash.