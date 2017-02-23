Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China says military veterans'…

China says military veterans’ difficulties will be overcome

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:47 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s defense ministry says it expects economic growth and a strengthened social security system will resolve the problems of veterans who complain of having been denied their promised retirement benefits.

Veterans have long complained of inadequate pensions, access to health care and assistance finding new jobs.

This week a large group of veterans in military fatigues walked through central Beijing and gathered outside the offices of the ruling Communist Party’s corruption watchdog body, according to cellphone video circulating online.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Defense ministry spokesman Col. Ren Guoqiang said at a regular briefing Thursday that the difficulties currently encountered by veterans will gradually be overcome.

Advertisement

Police are seen in the video keeping a close eye on the group but there was no indication of a clash.

Topics:
Business News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China says military veterans'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.