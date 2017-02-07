Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chinese judge labels Trump…

Chinese judge labels Trump ‘public enemy of the rule of law’

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:49 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese judge has labeled Donald Trump a “public enemy of the rule of law” over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who suspended the president’s travel ban.

Supreme People’s Court Judge He Fan’s blog post came after Trump went on Twitter to denigrate James Robart as a “so-called judge” whose “ridiculous” decision opened the country to potential terror attacks.

In his post, dated Sunday, He wrote that under the U.S. system’s separation of powers, a president who is dealt a judicial defeat should bear the loss silently rather than lash out at the judge in question.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Recent remarks by China’s top judge that the concept of judicial independence was an “erroneous Western ideal” unsuited to China have reignited debates on the topic within Chinese legal communities.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chinese judge labels Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended