Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » CIA chief, Turkish PM…

CIA chief, Turkish PM discuss closer anti-terror cooperation

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:29 am < a min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has met CIA chief Mike Pompeo and they agreed on closer cooperation against terrorism and organized crime.

During their discussions Friday, Yildirim renewed a request for U.S. support for Turkey’s struggle against the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, including his extradition, the prime minister’s office said. Gulen is wanted in Turkey for masterminding a failed coup attempt. He denies the accusation.

Pompeo arrived in Turkey on Thursday, making his first overseas trip since taking office. He met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart to discuss the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Officials said Pompeo was scheduled to discuss plans for a possible operation to retake the IS stronghold of Raqqa.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » CIA chief, Turkish PM…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended