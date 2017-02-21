Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Colleagues mourn sudden death…

Colleagues mourn sudden death of Russian ambassador to UN

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ February 21, 2017 12:15 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations who died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia’s U.N. mission is being remembered by his diplomatic colleagues as a powerful and passionate voice for his nation.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, says Vitaly Churkin was taken to a hospital, where he died Monday. Churkin would have turned 65 Tuesday. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Churkin had been Russia’s envoy at the United Nations since 2006. He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.’s most powerful body.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him “a uniquely skilled diplomat, a powerful orator with great wit, and a man of many talents and interests.”

Advertisement

Colleagues from around the world mourned Churkin as a master in their field.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Colleagues mourn sudden death…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended