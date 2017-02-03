Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congress kills rule forcing…

Congress kills rule forcing payment disclosures by companies

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:55 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed legislation ending an Obama-era regulation that’s required oil and gas companies to disclose payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development.

The Senate gave final congressional approval to measure Friday 52-47 in an unusual vote that began before dawn.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill. It represents an initial Republican swipe at the 2010 Dodd-Frank law curbing Wall Street that President Barack Obama and Democrats enacted following the 2008 financial crisis.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Republicans say the regulation gives foreign competitors valuable information about U.S. firms and would hurt the economy.

Advertisement

Democrats tied the move to Exxon Mobil, headed until recently by Rex Tillerson, Trump’s secretary of State. They said killing the regulation would let big firms hide questionable dealings with foreign governments like Russia.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congress kills rule forcing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended