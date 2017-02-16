Connecticut congressmen express concern over Russian ship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Congressmen from Connecticut are expressing concern over reports of a Russian intelligence-collection ship traveling near a U.S. naval submarine base.
U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney issued statements Wednesday condemning what they described as Russia’s increasing aggression.
A U.S. defense official said Tuesday the Russian ship has been operating in international waters off the U.S. East Coast. The official said it made a port call in Cuba previously and was monitored off Delaware’s coast. Courtney said the vessel was later spotted about 30 miles from the submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.
The U.S. Navy conducts similar intelligence-gathering operations against Russian military targets, such as its submarine bases, from international waters.
The Democratic congressmen are calling on Republican President Donald Trump to address Russia’s actions.