Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Court denies Justice request…

Court denies Justice request to immediately reinstate ban

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:09 am < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on certain travelers and all refugees.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration early Sunday to file more arguments by Monday afternoon.

The Trump administration appealed a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily placed the ban on hold. The higher court’s denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued in the government’s brief Saturday night that presidential authority is “largely immune from judicial control” when it comes to deciding who can enter or stay in the United States.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Court denies Justice request…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended