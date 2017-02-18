Sports Listen

DC Council chair: Council to revisit paid family leave bill

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 5:45 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The D.C. Council’s chairman says the body will consider revising its recently-passed law granting a half-million workers in the nation’s capital up to eight weeks of paid family leave.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2liqvks ) Friday that he was suggesting changes because opposition from local business leaders could hinder the program’s success. Mendelson says that the benefits will remain the same but the means of paying for them may be redesigned. He says new versions of the bill will be filed over the next month.

Council members passed the bill with a veto-proof majority and Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed it to take effect without her signature earlier this week. Bowser considered vetoing the measure, calling it a burden on businesses because it imposes a new tax.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

