Death sentence tossed out in Florida drive-by shooting case

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:29 pm < a min read
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is throwing out the death sentence of a Jacksonville man convicted in a drive-by shooting that killed a young girl watching television at her grandma’s house.

The high court on Thursday upheld Rasheem Dubose’s conviction, but ordered a new sentencing hearing because a jury did not unanimously agree to impose the death penalty. The court recently ruled that death sentences require a unanimous jury recommendation if the sentence was imposed after a 2002 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Eight-year-old DreShawna Washington-Davis was killed when 29 shots were fired into her house in July 2006. Authorities said the shooting was a retaliatory strike against the child’s uncle.

Dubose’s brothers, Terrell Dubose and Tajuane Dubose, were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the crime.

