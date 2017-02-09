Death sentence tossed out in Florida drive-by shooting case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is throwing out the death sentence of a Jacksonville man convicted in a drive-by shooting that killed a young girl watching television at her grandma’s house.
The high court on Thursday upheld Rasheem Dubose’s conviction, but ordered a new sentencing hearing because a jury did not unanimously agree to impose the death penalty. The court recently ruled that death sentences require a unanimous jury recommendation if the sentence was imposed after a 2002 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Eight-year-old DreShawna Washington-Davis was killed when 29 shots were fired into her house in July 2006. Authorities said the shooting was a retaliatory strike against the child’s uncle.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Dubose’s brothers, Terrell Dubose and Tajuane Dubose, were sentenced to life in prison for their role in the crime.