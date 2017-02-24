Sports Listen

Democratic senators criticize Trump on Chinese trademarks

By ERIKA KINETZ
February 24, 2017
SHANGHAI (AP) — Democrats in the Senate are telling President Donald Trump his acceptance of a valuable trademark from China without asking Congress first is unconstitutional. Thirteen senators warned the president in a letter Thursday that they intend to hold him accountable.

“You swore an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” they said. “We intend to hold you accountable to that oath.”

The letter comes in response to China’s Feb. 14 award of a trademark for construction services to President Trump. Critics say that violates the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars public servants from accepting anything of value from foreign states unless approved by Congress.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Trump and a related company hold 126 pending and registered trademarks in China.

