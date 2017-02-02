Sports Listen

Democrats in a vise over Trump’s Supreme Court pick

By ERICA WERNER and MARY CLARE JALONICK February 2, 2017 4:57 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court has put Senate Democrats in a vise.

Voters from the liberal base apoplectic over Trump’s presidency are demanding opposition at any cost. But all-out war on a well-qualified nominee could alienate independent voters who will be crucial in next year’s midterm elections, when Senate Democrats are defending a daunting 23 seats, including 10 in states Trump won.

Also threatening Democrats: the very real possibility that if they do try to block Gorsuch, a conservative 49-year-old federal appeals court judge with sterling credentials, Republicans will use their narrow Senate advantage to unilaterally change the rules and push through his nomination with a simple majority vote, instead of the 60 now required.

