Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deported woman's UK family…

Deported woman’s UK family launch campaign for her return

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The British family of a grandmother deported to Singapore have launched a campaign to fund a legal fight for her return.

Irene Clennell, 53, was removed from Britain Sunday after being sent to an immigration detention center. Her family said Monday she had no change of clothes and very little cash with her.

Britain’s Home Office said people “with no legal right to remain” were expected to leave.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Clennell arrived in Britain in 1988, married two years later and has adult children and grandchildren. She spent periods in Singapore throughout her marriage, reportedly to care for elderly parents.

Advertisement

Sister-in-law Angela Clennell said the GoFundMe campaign aims to raise £30,000 ($37,000).

The British government’s spousal visa system requires that a foreign spouse spend substantial uninterrupted time in the country, and prove earnings of at least £18,600 ($23,000).

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deported woman's UK family…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.