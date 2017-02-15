Sports Listen

Diplomat to accept award from democracy activists in Cuba

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:43 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent diplomat is planning a politically sensitive trip to Cuba to accept an award from a pro-democracy group on the island.

The Organization of American States says Secretary General Luis Almagro will travel to Cuba next week to accept the Oswaldo Paya Prize from the Latin America Youth Network for Democracy. OAS spokesman Gonzalo Espariz confirmed the trip Wednesday.

The Cuban government had no immediate comment but such a visit could touch a nerve in a country controlled politically by the Communist Party.

The prize is named for a leader of a movement that sought a referendum on free speech and other political freedoms. Paya died in a 2012 car crash that his family blames on the government. His daughter leads the group giving the prize to Almagro.

Government News U.S. News
