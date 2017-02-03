District settles with feds after discrimination complaints

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The Wicomico County school district has reached a settlement agreement with the federal government following a two-year investigation into accusations that school officials district discriminated against minority students when imposing suspension and other disciplinary measures.

Superintendent Donna C. Hanlin said in a statement Wednesday that the school district has agreed to report discipline and behavior data to the U.S. Department of Justice every six months until the expiration of the agreement in June 30, 2019.

The board has also agreed to train staff and revise the code of conduct.

The investigation was launched after African-American parents said their children were disproportionately suspended and sent to alternative schools.

DOJ officials said the Jan. 19 agreement is not an admission that the school district was discriminatory in its actions against minority students.