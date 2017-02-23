Sports Listen

Documents: After shooting, Roof went toward 2nd black church

By MEG KINNARD and TOM FOREMAN JR. February 23, 2017 4:10 am < a min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina pastor who canceled a Bible study at his church because he was late leaving his day job may have averted a second round of deadly shootings shortly after nine black worshippers had been killed at another black church.

Federal court documents unsealed Tuesday showed Dylann Roof, who was convicted of killing the nine worshippers during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, drove approximately 30 miles northwest toward the Branch AME Church in Summerville, which advertised its Bible study on a church sign.

But Branch AME pastor the Rev. Rufus Berry told The Associated Press he canceled Bible study that night because he was going to be late leaving his job at a cement company. He says he was shocked by the news of Roof’s plans.

