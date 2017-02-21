Sports Listen

Dubai: Panel clears DP World of Djibouti allegations

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 8:41 am < a min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s government says an arbitration tribunal has cleared port operator DP World of allegations of wrongdoing over its operation of an East African port.

The government of Djibouti brought a legal challenge against Dubai’s state-backed DP World in 2014 over its 50-year deal to operate the Doraleh Container Terminal, accusing it of bribing the head of Djibouti’s port authority.

Dubai’s government media office said Tuesday the panel operating under London Court of International Arbitration rules fully exonerated DP World, dismissing Djibouti’s claims and ordering it to pay arbitration and other costs. A commercial court in London last year cleared port authority head Abdourahman Boreh of misconduct.

DP World is one of the world’s biggest seaport operators. It launched the Doraleh project in 2009.

Business News Government News
