Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dunford: Counter-IS plan will…

Dunford: Counter-IS plan will have global scope

By ROBERT BURNS February 23, 2017 12:04 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top military officer says a Pentagon-led review of strategy for defeating the Islamic State group will present President Donald Trump with options not just to speed up the fight against IS but also to combat al-Qaida and other extremist groups beyond Iraq and Syria.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the intention is to craft a plan that addresses the threat of violent extremist in the broadest sense. He said this includes the problem of militants being exported from dozens of countries to unstable places like Iraq and Syria.

Trump on Jan. 28 ordered a 30-day review of strategy and a “preliminary draft” of a plan to defeat the Islamic State.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to deliver it next week.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dunford: Counter-IS plan will…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor takes a bearing aboard USS Donald Cook

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.