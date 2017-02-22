Sports Listen

Dutch security officer held for suspected data leak

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 5:28 am < a min read
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have detained a member of a security detail responsible for tasks including protecting anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders on suspicion of leaking classified information.

While it is unclear if the suspected security breach has had any effect on Wilders, the leader of the populist Party for Freedom has reacted angrily to the revelation.

Wilders, whose party is riding high in Dutch polls three weeks from national elections, tweeted early Wednesday, “If I can’t blindly trust the service (DBB) that has to protect me, I can no longer function. This is unacceptable.”

Wilders has lived for more than a decade under around-the-clock protection following death threats.

Police spokesman Dennis Janus says an officer from the DBB security team was detained Monday on suspicion of “sharing classified police information.”

