Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Emails: EPA's Pruitt cozy…

Emails: EPA’s Pruitt cozy with fossil fuel industry

By MICHAEL BIESECKER February 22, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — While serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general, new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt was in frequent contact with fossil fuel companies and special interest groups working to undermine federal efforts to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.

This was shown by emails released under court order late Tuesday after an Oklahoma judge ruled that Pruitt had been illegally withholding his official correspondence from the public for the last two years.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to lead EPA on Friday in a largely party-line vote. Democrats had sought to delay the vote until Pruitt’s emails were released.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The more than 7,000 emails show Pruitt and his staff coordinating strategy with conservative groups funded by oil and gas companies and executives, including billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Emails: EPA's Pruitt cozy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.