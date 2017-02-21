Sports Listen

EPA head’s emails with energy companies to be released

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:03 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office says it has complied with a judge’s order to surrender documents related to new Environmental Protection Agency leader Scott Pruitt’s communications with energy companies.

District Judge Aletia Haynes Timmons gave the office until Tuesday to turn over emails and other documents the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy requested more than two years ago.

A lawyer for the advocacy group says some records were turned over to his client and others to the judge.

Timmons ruled there was no reasonable explanation why the office hadn’t complied with the group’s request. Her order says the Oklahoma attorney general’s office failed to provide prompt and reasonable access to the documents, per state open records laws.

Pruitt resigned his post as Oklahoma attorney general Friday, the day he was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s EPA administrator.

