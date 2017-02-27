Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU clears NKT purchase…

EU clears NKT purchase of ABB cable business

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:01 pm < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has given its approval to the acquisition of the high-voltage cable business of Swiss company ABB by Denmark’s NKT Cables.

The European Commission said Monday that it gave the proposed acquisition unconditional clearance after concluding “that the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe.”

ABB said in September that it would sell its high-voltage cable business to NKT, in a deal which values the unit at 836 million euros (now worth $883 million).

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The cables are used for transporting large quantities of electricity over long distances.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU clears NKT purchase…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.