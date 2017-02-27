Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU member states back…

EU member states back visa liberalization for Georgia

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 4:48 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member states have backed a proposal to allow Georgian citizens into Europe’s passport-free area without visas for short stays.

The 28 member states on Monday endorsed the visa waiver which will allow Georgians with a biometric passport to enter the 26-nation Schengen area for 90 days for business, tourist or family reasons but not to work.

Monday’s backing was another major step to make the Georgian visa waiver a reality after the EU legislature also backed it earlier this month. Both the council of member states and the parliament still need to sign it formally.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Georgia had long been seeking the waiver and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos called it “a historic day for Georgia and its citizens.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU member states back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.