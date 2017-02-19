Sports Listen

Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:33 pm < a min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a city mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect and his entire family and a critical radio commentator.

Human rights lawyers who presented Arthur Lascanas at a news conference Monday said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte. There was no immediate comment from Duterte or his office.

Lascanas comments come after he denied at a Senate hearing last year that he was involved in any extra-judicial killings in southern Davao city. He said Monday he was bothered by his conscience and decided to reveal his role.

