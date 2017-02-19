Sports Listen

Ex-officials: Israeli leader spurned secret peace offer

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister turned down a regional peace initiative last year that was brokered by then-American Secretary of State John Kerry, according to former U.S. officials.

The officials confirm that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a secret summit that Kerry organized in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba (AH’-kah-bah) last February and included Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The secret meeting was first reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to two former Obama administration officials, Kerry proposed regional recognition of Israel as a Jewish state — a key Netanyahu demand — alongside a renewal of peace talks with the Palestinians with the support of the Arab countries.

The officials say Netanyahu rejected the offer, which would have required a significant pullout from occupied land, saying he wouldn’t be able to garner enough support for it in his hardline coalition government.

Government News
