Excerpts from President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:32 pm 1 min read
The White House has released the following excerpts from President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, as prepared for delivery:

— “By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars and make our communities safer for everyone.”

— “My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.”

— “Tonight, I’m also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower cost and, at the same time, provide better health care. Mandating every American to pay government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that’s what we’ll do.”

— “But we know that America is better off when there is less conflict, not more. We learn from the mistakes of the past, we have seen the war and destruction that have raged across our world. The only long-term solution for these humanitarian disasters is to create the conditions where displaced persons can safely return home and begin the long process of rebuilding. America is willing to find new friends and forge new partnerships where shared interests align.”

— “The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts, the bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls and the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams into action. From now on America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears.”

