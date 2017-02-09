Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Exiled former Maldives leader…

Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:07 am < a min read
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives’ former leader, who is living in exile in London, says he plans to contest next year’s presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence.

Mohamed Nasheed said he will seek his Maldivian Democratic Party’s nomination later this year.

Nasheed, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, received a 13-year jail term and was imprisoned in 2015 for ordering the arrest of a senior judge while in office. The following year he received asylum in Britain, where he had traveled for medical treatment.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The Maldives constitution bars anyone sentenced to more than 12 months from contesting elections unless three years have passed since their release or they have been officially pardoned. Nasheed insists his conviction was illegal.

Advertisement

Nasheed became the Maldives’ first democratically elected president in 2008.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Exiled former Maldives leader…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended