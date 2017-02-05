Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants ‘threatened’ listing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. officials say the oceanic whitetip shark’s status in the wild warrants listing as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Threats to the sharks include fishing throughout the world. Also, their fins are prized in Asian markets for use in soup.

Oceanic whitetips are found around the world, mostly in open water.

The National Marine Fisheries Service says the sharks are likely to become endangered in all or at least a significant portion of their range “within the foreseeable future.”

The conservation group, Defenders of Wildlife, called on the government to list the species. Their listing would be the most widespread shark listing in the U.S. to date.