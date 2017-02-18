Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Florida company to pay…

Florida company to pay $5.5m over stolen patient information

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A company that operates six South Florida hospitals has agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with the federal government over patient information that was stolen by two employees.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Friday (https://goo.gl/4L35f6 ) that Memorial Health Care systems reached the agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services nearly five years after the data breach.

Memorial’s investigation found the employees stole patient information as part of a plan to file phony tax returns.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Health and Human Services said information on 115,143 individuals was accessed in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Florida company to pay…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended