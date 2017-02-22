Florida may make it easier to sue doctors over abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Women who have had abortions could sue doctors under a bill now moving through the Florida House.

A House panel narrowly approved a bill Wednesday that would allow women to sue physicians for physical or emotional injuries stemming from abortions. The legislation (HB 19) would create a longer time period for lawsuits to be filed than are allowed for other medical procedures.

The bill was approved by a 9-7 vote.

Supporters say the measure will help women who may not have properly understood the ramifications of obtaining an abortion. But the legislation is opposed by the group that represents Florida doctors.

It’s unclear if the bill will pass since there’s no companion bill in the Florida Senate.