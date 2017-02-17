Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » France, Germany welcome 'useful'…

France, Germany welcome ‘useful’ meeting with US on Syria

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 4:33 am < a min read
Share

BONN, Germany (AP) — The foreign ministers of France and Germany are sounding a positive note after new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a discussion about Syria on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Bonn, Germany.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, says the meeting Friday was “particularly useful,” noting that “it is important and absolutely instrumental for us to have a close dialogue with the United States on the Syrian issue and on many other issues.”

His German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel told reporters that Tillerson “participated vigorously” in the discussion, which also included top envoys from Italy, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and the European Union.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Both said they hope diplomats will be able to make progress at next week’s Syria talks in Geneva.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to remove Russia from the list of attendees.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » France, Germany welcome 'useful'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended