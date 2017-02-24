Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » France : Le Pen…

France : Le Pen refuses police questioning in jobs probe

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 7:20 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is refusing to submit to police questioning in a probe into her party’s use of European Parliament aides.

Her lawyer said Friday that Le Pen would talk to police only after the April-May election.

Rodolphe Bossulet said on BFM television that Le Pen decided not to comply with a summons Wednesday, when two Le Pen aides were held for questioning. He called the refusal a protest against “artificially speeding up the questioning, just two months before the election.”

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Le Pen’s chief of staff Catherine Griset, who also worked as a European Parliament assistant, was handed preliminary charges of breach of trust after Wednesday’s questioning.

Advertisement

Investigators suspect that members of Le Pen’s National Front used legislative aides for the party’s political activity while they were on the European Parliament’s payroll. The party denies wrongdoing.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » France : Le Pen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.