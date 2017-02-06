Georgia sheriff’s deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a company in Augusta.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance.
Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin tells The Augusta Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kyvs8k ) the substance was liquid nitrogen.
