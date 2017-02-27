Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gerald Kaufman, UK's longest-serving…

Gerald Kaufman, UK’s longest-serving lawmaker, dies at 86

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:34 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Gerald Kaufman, the longest-serving lawmaker in Britain’s House of Commons, has died aged 86.

Kaufman’s family says the Labour Party legislator died Sunday after a long illness.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday called Kaufman “an iconic and irascible figure” who was proud of his Jewish roots and strove to bring peace to the Middle East.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Kaufman often attracted attention and controversy for his strong criticisms of Israel.

Advertisement

Kaufman had represented a district in Manchester, northwestern England, since 1970. In 2015 he became “father of the House,” a title given to the longest-serving member of Parliament.

He made a memorable contribution to Britain’s political lexicon when he described Labour’s 1983 election manifesto — which promised unilateral nuclear disarmament and nationalization of banks — as “the longest suicide note in history.”

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gerald Kaufman, UK's longest-serving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.