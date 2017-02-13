Sports Listen

Government News

German official cautions Europe on ‘special deals’ with US

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 2:42 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — A senior German official is cautioning against “special deals” between individual European Union countries and the United States under President Donald Trump.

A leading contender to be U.S. ambassador to the EU, Ted Malloch, has said the U.S. administration is suspicious of the 28-nation bloc and would prefer to work with countries bilaterally.

German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth was quoted Monday as telling the daily Die Welt: “It won’t benefit anyone in Europe if individual countries get involved in special deals with the U.S.”

Roth added that Trump is welcome in Germany and he hopes talks can achieve a lot. He said: “With a view to Trump’s recent interviews, there is a lot to set straight and even more to explain.”

Government News
