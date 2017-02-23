Sports Listen

Germany: Islamist detained for planning to kill police

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 8:47 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Police in northern Germany say they have taken a suspected Islamist extremist into custody on allegations he was planning a bomb attack on a police officer or a soldier.

Northeim police and Celle prosecutors said in a joint statement Thursday the 29-year-old German, whose identity was not given, has admitted that he wanted to lure a police officer or soldier into a trap and detonate a self-made explosive device.

Authorities say the suspect, who is from the town of Northeim, was involved with Muslim radicals there. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

Authorities say when officers raided his home they found chemicals and items needed for building an explosive device.

Government News
