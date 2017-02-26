Sports Listen

GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump’s team during the campaign.

Rep. Darrell Issa (EYE’-suh) of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

Issa made the comments Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Issa said: “You’re right that you cannot have somebody — a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who is an appointee. You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office.”

It’s unclear whether Issa would have any influence on Sessions. Issa supported Trump during the election, but barely held onto his own seat in November.

