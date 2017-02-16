GOP rep wants to name Charlottesville court after Scalia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Republican congressman wants to name the Charlottesville federal courthouse after the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2kyKZU0 ) that the bill to call the Charlottesville court the Justice Antonin G. Scalia Federal Building and United States Courthouse is the first measure introduced by freshman U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett.

Scalia died in February 2016 at the age of 79. He taught at the University of Virginia early in his career.

Six other Virginia Republican congressional members have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.